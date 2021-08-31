Menu
2019 Kia Stinger

46,989 KM

Details Description

$44,758

+ tax & licensing
$44,758

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 Kia Stinger

2019 Kia Stinger

GT AWD | NEW ARRIVAL | 19 ALLOYS | SUNROOF

2019 Kia Stinger

GT AWD | NEW ARRIVAL | 19 ALLOYS | SUNROOF

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$44,758

+ taxes & licensing

46,989KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7844460
  • Stock #: 211252
  • VIN: KNAE35LC7K6066817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 211252
  • Mileage 46,989 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded with features including, black leather interior, sunroof, 19 alloy wheels, memory seating system, rear camera with park assist sensors, blind spot safety system, dual climate control, heated seats + steering, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, full power group and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

