2019 Land Rover Discovery

79,800 KM

Details Description

$33,900

+ tax & licensing
$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

2019 Land Rover Discovery

2019 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE No accidents, One Owner

2019 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE No accidents, One Owner

Location

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

613-909-3884

$33,900

+ taxes & licensing

79,800KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9588979
  • Stock #: AA700
  • VIN: SALCR2FX8KH793502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA700
  • Mileage 79,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience luxury and versatility with this pristine 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE! With only 80,400 km on the odometer, a clean record of no accidents and extensive service history, this car is a must-see. The white exterior with black design package on black interior  is a stunning combination that is sure to turn heads. Enjoy driving with a panoramic sunroof, heated windshield, and heated seats for ultimate comfort. Don't miss out on this exceptional deal! 

Please note that this vehicle is available for viewing/test drives by appointment only. Please contact us for more information.

Home delivery/Canada-wide shipping available. 3rd party inspections always welcome.Financing available OAC, All credit types approved. Trades welcome. Get an instant appraisal for your trade at http://sell.autoagents.ioAutoAgents is the NEXT GENERATION of dealerships. We search Canada wide to find you the exact car you want instead of limiting your options to our available inventory. The only inventory we offer are Trade-ins, Cancellations and wholesale pieces that are under 21 days old. If you see something you like, inquire now or it may be gone tomorrow. 2021 Faces Dealership of the yearwww.AutoAgents.io

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

72 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K1Z 6V7

