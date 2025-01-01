$29,998+ taxes & licensing
2019 Lexus ES 350
PREMIUM
2019 Lexus ES 350
PREMIUM
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$29,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
154,149KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTHBZ1B14K2008232
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,149 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
