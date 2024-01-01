$32,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Lexus NX
NX 300 Auto
2019 Lexus NX
NX 300 Auto
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,888
+ taxes & licensing
61,230KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTJBARBZ1K2197383
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 61,230 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Lexus NX 300 (VIN: JTJBARBZ1K2197383) is a luxury compact SUV that seamlessly combines stylish design with advanced technology.
- Powerful 2.0L turbocharged engine.
- Lexus Safety System+ with pre-collision system and adaptive cruise control.
- Luxurious interior with premium materials.
- Intuitive infotainment system with a touchpad controller.
- All-wheel drive for enhanced performance.
- LED headlights and taillights for improved visibility.
- SmartAccess keyless entry and push-button start.
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort.
- Available panoramic view monitor for enhanced visibility.
The 2019 Lexus NX 300 offers a compelling blend of performance, safety, and luxury, making it a standout choice in the competitive luxury compact SUV segment.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From GO2 Auto
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 2WD 152,976 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Passat HIGHLINE AUTO 90,947 KM $25,777 + tax & lic
2014 Cadillac SRX FWD 4dr Base 120,461 KM SOLD
Email GO2 Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
Call Dealer
613-680-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$32,888
+ taxes & licensing
GO2 Auto
613-680-4171
2019 Lexus NX