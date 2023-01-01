Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Lexus RX

84,254 KM

Details Description

$44,844

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$44,844

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2019 Lexus RX

2019 Lexus RX

350L LUXURY AWD|COOLED SEATS|SUNROOF|360 CAM| NAV

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Lexus RX

350L LUXURY AWD|COOLED SEATS|SUNROOF|360 CAM| NAV

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 10056933
  2. 10056933
  3. 10056933
  4. 10056933
  5. 10056933
Contact Seller

$44,844

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
84,254KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10056933
  • Stock #: 230617
  • VIN: JTJDZKCAXK2014547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caviar
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84,254 KM

Vehicle Description

RX350 AWD W/ LUXURY & NAVIGATION PKGS INCL. LEATHER, SUNROOF, BACKUP/360 CAMERAS, HEATED & COOLED SEATS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE KEEP ASSIST, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM AND BLIND SPOT MONITOR!! 20-in alloys, wood trim, full power group incl. power seats & adjustable steering, drive mode selection (Eco, Normal, Sport), auto headlights and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2019 Lexus RX 350L L...
 84,254 KM
$44,844 + tax & lic
2010 Mercedes-Benz B...
 122,588 KM
$10,442 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Soul REAR C...
 99,970 KM
$20,658 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory