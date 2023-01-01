$44,844+ tax & licensing
613-746-8500
2019 Lexus RX
350L LUXURY AWD|COOLED SEATS|SUNROOF|360 CAM| NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$44,844
- Listing ID: 10056933
- Stock #: 230617
- VIN: JTJDZKCAXK2014547
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Caviar
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84,254 KM
Vehicle Description
RX350 AWD W/ LUXURY & NAVIGATION PKGS INCL. LEATHER, SUNROOF, BACKUP/360 CAMERAS, HEATED & COOLED SEATS, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, LANE KEEP ASSIST, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM AND BLIND SPOT MONITOR!! 20-in alloys, wood trim, full power group incl. power seats & adjustable steering, drive mode selection (Eco, Normal, Sport), auto headlights and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
