2019 Lexus RX
350 Premium - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
Used
69,100KM
VIN 2T2BZMCA9KC178049
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2468
- Mileage 69,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Explore the world in our Lexus RX, a luxury SUV like no other. This 2019 Lexus RX is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Combining a chiseled exterior with an elegant interior, and exceptional performance with agile handling, the 2019 RX marks a new phase in progressive luxury SUV's. From top to bottom, the RX lures drivers and passengers alike. Teasing at the performance beneath the hood is a bold exterior of dynamic lines that frame the assertive spindle grille before building into strongly flared fenders. Discovering the interior of the RX is as much an exploration as an open road excursion. Exploring the stunning cockpit design reveals a meticulously hand-stitched dash and excellent finishes that accent each finely-appointed corner. This low mileage SUV has just 69,100 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our RX's trim level is 350 Premium. Equipped with the Premium package, this RX adds navigation, wood grain trim, premium leather seating, illuminated scuff plates, 12.3 inch multivision display, premium LED lighting with fog and cornering lamps, and aluminum wheels to the standard features. Standard features include a moonroof, heated and cooled power front seats, heated rear seats, heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio control, power tilt/telescoping wheel, dual zone automatic climate control, rearview camera, auto dimming rearview and side mirrors, blind spot monitor, pre collision system, lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, Lexus premium audio system, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, and USB and aux jacks on the interior with power liftgate, smart key with push button start and remote keyless entry, automatic highbeams, heated power side mirrors with turn signals and power folding, rain sensing wipers, and headlamp washers making the exterior really work for you.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
