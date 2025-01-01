$39,554+ taxes & licensing
2019 Lexus RX
F SPORT 3 AWD | RED LEATHER | PANO ROOF | 360 CAM
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,235 KM
Vehicle Description
TOW OF THE LINE F SPORT SERIES 3 ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!!! Red leather seats, panoramic sunroof, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, heads-up display, 20-inch alloys, premium Mark Levinson audio system, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, heated/cooled front seats & heated rear seats, heated steering, navigation, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, garage door opener, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!
Car-On Auto Sales
