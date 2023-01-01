$37,698+ tax & licensing
$37,698
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Lexus UX
2019 Lexus UX
250h - Navigation - Sunroof - Cooled Seats - $289 B/W
75,611KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10231703
- Stock #: P1548
- VIN: JTHU9JBH1K2012308
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,611 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $39206 - Our Live Market Price is just $37698!
The most affordable entry in the Lexus lineup is also one of the most desirable. This Lexus UX will change the way you think about luxury SUVs. This 2019 Lexus UX is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Crafting a crossover to conquer the modern frontier means nothing if it doesn't lead to the experience of something greater. This Lexus UX delivers bold design, seamless connectivity, and agile performance all at an affordable price. This Lexus sets the standard for subcompact luxury SUVs. This SUV has 75,611 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our UX's trim level is 250h. This all new UX 250h comes loaded with Lexus display audio with a 7 inch screen, Scout GPS navigation, Apple CarPlay, Enform app suite with traffic and weather, Bluetooth, and USB inputs to keep you connected and entertained while a moonroof, heated and cooled power front seats, NuLuxe synthetic leather seats, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, pre collision system with pedestrian and bicycle detection, heated leather wrapped steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, dual zone automatic climate control, Enform Safety Connect with post collision SOS and roadside assistance, multi information display, rear view camera, auto dimming rear view mirror, smart key system with push button start, rain sensing wipers, headlamp washers, and LED lighting keep in luxury and safety that go way beyond your expectation of a subcompact SUV. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $288.31 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
