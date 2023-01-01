Menu
2019 Lexus UX

65,945 KM

Details Description Features

$39,850

+ tax & licensing
$39,850

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

2019 Lexus UX

2019 Lexus UX

250H LUXURY PKG HUD NAVI LEATHER ROOF

2019 Lexus UX

250H LUXURY PKG HUD NAVI LEATHER ROOF

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$39,850

+ taxes & licensing

65,945KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9482706
  • Stock #: 2001171
  • VIN: JTHU9JBH0K2001171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 65,945 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 1-OWNER *** We have a new family member arriving very soon. We're just so excited we couldn't wait to tell you. Once they arrive, we will add further details. Cannot wait to show you the photos. Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 39 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Rain sensor wipers
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

