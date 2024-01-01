$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-3
GT - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,779KM
VIN JM1DKFD77K1418428
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,779 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!
In a vehicle built on the premise that driving matters, life is no longer only about getting from Point A to Point B, but also about relishing the journey. This 2019 Mazda CX-3 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
For all open roads and urban jungles, the 2019 CX-3 delivers a soulful, connected ride. From the beauty of KODO design to technological innovations like Mazda's SKYACTIV TECHNOLOGY, the engineers and designers crafted this compact SUV with passion so you can experience the soul of motion every time you're in the driver's seat.This SUV has 88,779 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 148HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our CX-3's trim level is GT. Enjoy the best life has to offer in this CX-3 GT with leather and Lux Suede trimmed interior, a power sunroof and a premium Bose audio system with 7 speakers. Additional features include a 7 inch colour touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT and navigation, chrome exterior trim, LED headlights, fog lights and taillights, unique aluminum wheels, advanced keyless entry with push button start, heated front seats, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, power driver seat, advanced blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Low Speed Brake Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
Premium audio system
TOUCHSCREEN
Mazda Connect
Low Speed Brake Assist
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
