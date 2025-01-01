2019 Mazda CX-3

Menu
ONLY 65,000KMS!! TOP OF THE LINE GT ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Leather, sunroof, heated seats & steering, heads-up display, navigation, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control w/ stop & go, traffic sign recognition, 18-inch alloys, premium Bose audio system, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power seat w/ driver memory, leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, fog lights, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

64,894 KM

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

64,894KM
VIN JM1DKFD70K1428752

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,894 KM

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
