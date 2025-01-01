$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-3
GT AWD | ONLY 65,000KMS!! | HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,894 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 65,000KMS!! TOP OF THE LINE GT ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Leather, sunroof, heated seats & steering, heads-up display, navigation, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control w/ stop & go, traffic sign recognition, 18-inch alloys, premium Bose audio system, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. power seat w/ driver memory, leather-wrapped steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, fog lights, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
613-746-8500