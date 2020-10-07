Menu
2019 Mazda CX-3

43,533 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 Mazda CX-3

2019 Mazda CX-3

GT

2019 Mazda CX-3

GT

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

43,533KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6041883
  • Stock #: 200767
  • VIN: JM1DKFD71K0423260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 43,533 KM

Vehicle Description

I'm new here. I haven't been prepared for my full picture shoot yet but feel free to come and visit me. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of quality pre-owned vehicles. With over 300 vehicles in stock we are confident we will have a vehicle in your price point.

