Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mazda CX-3

85,586 KM

Details Description

$25,811

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,811

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda CX-3

2019 Mazda CX-3

AWD | AUTOMATIC | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | REAR CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda CX-3

AWD | AUTOMATIC | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | REAR CAM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 9978515
  2. 9978515
  3. 9978515
  4. 9978515
  5. 9978515
  6. 9978515
  7. 9978515
  8. 9978515
  9. 9978515
  10. 9978515
  11. 9978515
  12. 9978515
  13. 9978515
  14. 9978515
  15. 9978515
  16. 9978515
  17. 9978515
  18. 9978515
  19. 9978515
  20. 9978515
  21. 9978515
  22. 9978515
  23. 9978515
  24. 9978515
  25. 9978515
  26. 9978515
  27. 9978515
  28. 9978515
  29. 9978515
  30. 9978515
  31. 9978515
  32. 9978515
  33. 9978515
  34. 9978515
Contact Seller

$25,811

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
85,586KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9978515
  • Stock #: 230470
  • VIN: JM1DKFB72K1450531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 85,586 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ BLIND SPOT MONITOR, BACKUP CAMERA, SMART CITY BRAKE SUPPORT AND PUSH START! Keyless entry, touch-screen infotainment system, air conditioning, Bluetooth, full power group, brake holding and cruise control!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2022 Toyota Tundra T...
 40,311 KM
$61,117 + tax & lic
2016 Acura MDX SH-AW...
 120,841 KM
$27,911 + tax & lic
2018 Audi SQ5 AWD| 3...
 96,312 KM
$44,625 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory