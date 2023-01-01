$25,811+ tax & licensing
$25,811
+ taxes & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2019 Mazda CX-3
AWD | AUTOMATIC | BLIND SPOT MONITOR | REAR CAM
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
85,586KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9978515
- Stock #: 230470
- VIN: JM1DKFB72K1450531
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 85,586 KM
Vehicle Description
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ BLIND SPOT MONITOR, BACKUP CAMERA, SMART CITY BRAKE SUPPORT AND PUSH START! Keyless entry, touch-screen infotainment system, air conditioning, Bluetooth, full power group, brake holding and cruise control!
