$26,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-5
GS - Power Liftgate - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
Used
28,759KM
VIN JM3KFBCM2K0681905
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sonic Silver Me
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,759 KM
Vehicle Description
Arriving soon!
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keep Assist
Active Brake Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Radar Cruise Control
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
2019 Mazda CX-5