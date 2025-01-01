Menu
The 2019 Red Mazda CX-5 GS Auto FWD offers an impressively smooth handling experience with its front-wheel-drive system and a robust 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, making it a perfect choice for urban and suburban explorers. The stylish exterior, finished in a vibrant red hue, is accentuated by striking alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin is crafted with attention to detail, featuring a leather steering wheel and leatherette door trim inserts that convey a sophisticated yet comfortable atmosphere. The inclusion of heated mirrors and power seats ensures a tailored driving experience for every passenger. On the technology front, the CX-5 GS is well-equipped with a range of features designed to enhance your driving adventure. Its modern amenities include a backup camera, smart device integration, and a Bluetooth connection to keep you connected on the go. Safety is a top priority with features like lane assist and brake assist, while adaptive cruise control offers added convenience and peace of mind during every journey. This versatile SUV with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel is especially appealing to those who value a mix of comfort, style, and advanced technology. Whether youre a growing family or someone who enjoys road trips with friends, the Mazda CX-5 fits perfectly into your lifestyle. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!

2019 Mazda CX-5

122,900 KM

$20,988

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-5

GS | Navigation & Remote Starter Incl.

13202984

2019 Mazda CX-5

GS | Navigation & Remote Starter Incl.

Barrhaven Mazda

520, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-699-8733

$20,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,900KM
VIN JM3KFACM0K1564408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  Stock # BHM651
  • Mileage 122,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Cylinder Deactivation
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Turning radius: 5.5m (18.0')
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Front tires: 225/65HR17.0
Rear tires: 225/65HR17.0
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Fuel economy highway: 7.6L/100 km
Auto high-beam headlights
Manual driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera rear
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Smart device integration: Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: push button start only
Rear collision: warning
Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 100.0mm (3.50 x 3.94)
Fuel economy city: 9.3L/100 km
Lane departure: active
Blind spot: warning
Forward collision: Advanced Smart City Brake Support mitigation
Ground clearance (min): 191mm (7.5)
Horsepower: 187hp @ 6,000RPM
Torque: 186 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine torque: 186 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Exterior length: 4,550mm (179.1)
Exterior body width: 1,842mm (72.5)
Wheelbase: 2,698mm (106.2)
Front legroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Rear legroom: 1,007mm (39.6)
Rear headroom: 991mm (39.0)
Front hiproom: 1,402mm (55.2)
Rear hiproom: 1,405mm (55.3)
Front shoulder room: 1,451mm (57.1)
Rear shoulder room: 1,392mm (54.8)
Passenger volume: 2,934L (103.6 cu.ft.)
Basic warranty: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy combined: 8.5L/100 km
Exterior height: 1,681mm (66.2)
Front headroom: 1,009mm (39.7)
Fuel tank capacity: 56.0L
Adaptive Cruise Control: Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Curb weight: 1,571kg (3,463lbs)
Engine litres: 2.5L
Seat Upholstery: simulated suede/leatherette
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,687 L (60 cu.ft.)
Interior rear cargo volume: 975 L (34 cu.ft.)

Barrhaven Mazda

Barrhaven Mazda

520, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-699-8733

$20,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrhaven Mazda

613-699-8733

2019 Mazda CX-5