2019 Mazda CX-5
GS | Navigation & Remote Starter Incl.
Location
Barrhaven Mazda
520, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5
613-699-8733
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BHM651
- Mileage 122,900 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Red Mazda CX-5 GS Auto FWD offers an impressively smooth handling experience with its front-wheel-drive system and a robust 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, making it a perfect choice for urban and suburban explorers. The stylish exterior, finished in a vibrant red hue, is accentuated by striking alloy wheels. Inside, the cabin is crafted with attention to detail, featuring a leather steering wheel and leatherette door trim inserts that convey a sophisticated yet comfortable atmosphere. The inclusion of heated mirrors and power seats ensures a tailored driving experience for every passenger. On the technology front, the CX-5 GS is well-equipped with a range of features designed to enhance your driving adventure. Its modern amenities include a backup camera, smart device integration, and a Bluetooth connection to keep you connected on the go. Safety is a top priority with features like lane assist and brake assist, while adaptive cruise control offers added convenience and peace of mind during every journey. This versatile SUV with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel is especially appealing to those who value a mix of comfort, style, and advanced technology. Whether you're a growing family or someone who enjoys road trips with friends, the Mazda CX-5 fits perfectly into your lifestyle. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience all that this fantastic vehicle has to offer!
Vehicle Features
