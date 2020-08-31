Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mazda CX-5

33,964 KM

Details Description

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Club

613-829-0606

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda CX-5

2019 Mazda CX-5

GS AUTO AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda CX-5

GS AUTO AWD

Location

The Car Club

1396 Windmill Lane, Ottawa, ON K1B 4V5

613-829-0606

  1. 5785155
  2. 5785155
  3. 5785155
  4. 5785155
  5. 5785155
  6. 5785155
  7. 5785155
  8. 5785155
  9. 5785155
  10. 5785155
  11. 5785155
  12. 5785155
  13. 5785155
  14. 5785155
  15. 5785155
  16. 5785155
  17. 5785155
  18. 5785155
  19. 5785155
  20. 5785155
  21. 5785155
  22. 5785155
  23. 5785155
Contact Seller

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

33,964KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5785155
  • Stock #: W132X
  • VIN: JM3KFBCM9K0615433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W132X
  • Mileage 33,964 KM

Vehicle Description

CX5 GS AWD - AUTOMATIC - A/C - LEATHER/SUEDE SEATS - ALLOY WHEELS - POWER LIFTGATE - POWER DRIVERS SEAT - HEATED SEATS - HEATED STEERING WHEEL - PUSH BUTTON START - BACK UP CAMERA - CRUISE CONTROL - BLUETOOTH! The Car Club. “Club Prices on pre-owned vehicles.” The Car Club specializes in purchasing only the highest quality pre-owned vehicles and offering them at our lowest possible price. One low fixed price. Whether paying up front for a vehicle or choosing to finance, whether you have perfect credit, or not so perfect credit, you pay the same low price. Car Club Loans commits to getting you the best possible terms and conditions on your next loan. Interest rates will vary depending on market conditions and prime rate but could range between 4.49% and 29.99%. The Car Club has no administration fees, but there are some bank and dealer fees associated with financing that may apply for those clients choosing to finance. Fees associated with finance will be disclosed as part of the Actual Interest Rate. All loans are oac. All vehicles current model year or 2 years older are ex daily rental vehicles.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Car Club

2020 Nissan Rogue AW...
 26,615 KM
$26,399 + tax & lic
2014 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 139,031 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue AW...
 41,400 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Car Club

The Car Club

The Car Club

1396 Windmill Lane, Ottawa, ON K1B 4V5

Call Dealer

613-829-XXXX

(click to show)

613-829-0606

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory