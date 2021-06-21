Menu
2019 Mazda CX-5

15,749 KM

Details Description

$28,426

+ tax & licensing
$28,426

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 Mazda CX-5

2019 Mazda CX-5

GX | NEW ARRIVAL

2019 Mazda CX-5

GX | NEW ARRIVAL

Location

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

15,749KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7361126
  • Stock #: 210650
  • VIN: JM3KFBBL0K0647647

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 15,749 KM

Vehicle Description

I just arrived and have not been detailed yet. Be the first to visit me and soon I will get my photoshoot done!Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business.

