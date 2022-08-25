Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mazda CX-9

54,847 KM

Details Description

$38,964

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,964

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda CX-9

2019 Mazda CX-9

Signature | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | LEATHER | BOSE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda CX-9

Signature | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | LEATHER | BOSE

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 9003841
  2. 9003841
  3. 9003841
  4. 9003841
  5. 9003841
Contact Seller

$38,964

+ taxes & licensing

54,847KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9003841
  • Stock #: 221028
  • VIN: JM3TCBEY9K0330731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 221028
  • Mileage 54,847 KM

Vehicle Description

This Mazda CX-9 just arrived and won't be here long! Comes loaded with features like a sunroof, navigation, backup camera with front & rear park sensors, brown leather interior, premium Bose audio, tri-zone climate control, heated steering wheel, heated & cooled seats, adaptive cruise control, automatic headlights, rain sensing wipers, lane keep assist, power liftgate, full power group including power adjustable seat with memory system, 20-inch alloys, sport mode, garage door opener, automatic dimming rear view mirror and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail andphoto shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2018 Mazda CX-5 GS A...
 68,259 KM
$27,428 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Tundra T...
 58,355 KM
$59,444 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-9 Sign...
 54,847 KM
$38,964 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory