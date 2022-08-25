$38,964+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-9
Signature | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | LEATHER | BOSE
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$38,964
- Stock #: 221028
- VIN: JM3TCBEY9K0330731
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 221028
- Mileage 54,847 KM
Vehicle Description
This Mazda CX-9 just arrived and won't be here long! Comes loaded with features like a sunroof, navigation, backup camera with front & rear park sensors, brown leather interior, premium Bose audio, tri-zone climate control, heated steering wheel, heated & cooled seats, adaptive cruise control, automatic headlights, rain sensing wipers, lane keep assist, power liftgate, full power group including power adjustable seat with memory system, 20-inch alloys, sport mode, garage door opener, automatic dimming rear view mirror and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail andphoto shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
