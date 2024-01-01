Menu
Details Description

GS

Location

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

Used
CALL
VIN JM1BPACL0K1126114

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C13043
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, MAZDA CONNECT, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear View Camera, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, LED Lights

Breaking the stereotype of barebones entry level sedans, this all new 2019 Mazda3 has all the modern tech you expect from a new car. This 2019 Mazda Mazda3 is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

Like all Mazdas, this all new 2019 Mazda3 was built with one thing in mind: you. This vehicle wasn't built to simply get to your next destination, this all new Mazda3 was designed to enhance the experience of your journey. For an all new car with truly thoughtful design in every detail, check out this fully redesigned Mazda3. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Mazda3's trim level is GS. Upgrading to this Mazda3 GS is a great choice as it comes packed with a long list of modern features that includes an 8.8 inch infotainment screen with MAZDA CONNECT, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also adds heated front seats, stylish aluminum wheels, a heated steering wheel, distance pacing cruise control, advance blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist and rear cross traffic alert. Additional features include remote keyless entry and a proximity key with push button start, a color rearview camera, LED lighting, steering wheel audio controls and a 60-40 split rear bench seat to make hauling cargo a breeze!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
