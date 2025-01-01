$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Mazda MAZDA3
Preferred Plus AWD
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
Used
113,980KM
VIN JM1BPBCM9K1121119
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AA1398
- Mileage 113,980 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2019 Mazda3 Preferred Plus AWD, a compact sedan that seamlessly blends performance, comfort, and advanced technology. Finished in a striking Deep Crystal Blue Mica exterior with a refined black leatherette interior, this vehicle is designed to impress.
Under the hood, the Mazda3 Preferred Plus AWD is powered by a 2.5-liter Skyactiv-G inline-4 engine delivering 186 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The i-Activ all-wheel-drive system enhances traction and stability across various driving conditions. This combination achieves an estimated fuel economy of 24 mpg city and 32 mpg highway.
The exterior features 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights and taillights, rain-sensing windshield wipers, and body-colored power side mirrors with integrated turn signals and memory function. The sleek design is both functional and stylish, ensuring you make a statement on the road.
Inside, the cabin offers heated front seats, an 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support and memory settings, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The 8.8-inch infotainment display integrates seamlessly with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the 12-speaker Bose premium audio system delivers exceptional sound quality.
Safety is paramount in the Mazda3 Preferred Plus AWD, which comes equipped with advanced driver-assistance features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go functionality.
Experience the perfect blend of performance, comfort, and advanced features with the 2019 Mazda3 Preferred Plus AWD. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and see all that this exceptional sedan has to offer. Financing and Extended Warranty Available.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
2019 Mazda MAZDA3