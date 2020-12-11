2019 Mazda MAZDA3

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
+ taxes & licensing
Stunning AWD SkyActiv-G w/ black leather interior, heated seats with memory system, heated steering, sunroof, collision avoidance, active safety system, rear view camera, auto-dimming rear view mirror, blind spot detection system, alloy wheels, dual climate control, adaptive cruise control, full power group incl power seat, AM/FM with USB/SD/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic LED headlamps, rain sensing wipers, sport mode, push button start, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of clean pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, gs, awd, 4wd, all-wheel drive
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8