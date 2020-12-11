Menu
2019 Mazda MAZDA3

33,068 KM

$23,569

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

GS-L AWD | LEATHER | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS ANS ST

Location

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

$23,569

+ taxes & licensing

33,068KM
Used
  • Stock #: 200976
  • VIN: JM1BPBCM5K1147331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 33,068 KM

Vehicle Description

Stunning AWD SkyActiv-G w/ black leather interior, heated seats with memory system, heated steering, sunroof, collision avoidance, active safety system, rear view camera, auto-dimming rear view mirror, blind spot detection system, alloy wheels, dual climate control, adaptive cruise control, full power group incl power seat, AM/FM with USB/SD/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic LED headlamps, rain sensing wipers, sport mode, push button start, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of clean pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, gs, awd, 4wd, all-wheel drive

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Rear View Camera
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

