Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

9,500 KM

Details Description

$38,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

Rev Motors

613-791-3000

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

A 220 | 4MATIC | CarPlay | Blind Spot | Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

A 220 | 4MATIC | CarPlay | Blind Spot | Navigation

Location

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

613-791-3000

  1. 8642879
  2. 8642879
  3. 8642879
  4. 8642879
  5. 8642879
  6. 8642879
  7. 8642879
  8. 8642879
  9. 8642879
  10. 8642879
  11. 8642879
  12. 8642879
  13. 8642879
  14. 8642879
  15. 8642879
  16. 8642879
  17. 8642879
  18. 8642879
  19. 8642879
  20. 8642879
  21. 8642879
  22. 8642879
  23. 8642879
  24. 8642879
  25. 8642879
  26. 8642879
  27. 8642879
  28. 8642879
  29. 8642879
  30. 8642879
  31. 8642879
  32. 8642879
  33. 8642879
  34. 8642879
  35. 8642879
  36. 8642879
  37. 8642879
  38. 8642879
  39. 8642879
Contact Seller

$38,995

+ taxes & licensing

9,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8642879
  • Stock #: 1403
  • VIN: WDD3G4FBXKW032338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 9,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Mercedes Benz A220 | Panoramic Sunroof | Bluetooth | Navigation | Heated Steering

Polar White Exterior | Black Imitation Leather Interior | 18" Alloy Wheels | Blind Spot Assist | Keyless Entry | Front Power Seats | Front Memory Seats with 3 Profiles | Front Heated Seats | Cruise Control | Bluetooth Connection | Voice Control | Panoramic Sliding Sunroof | Navigation | Rearview Camera | Blind Spot Assist | Wireless Phone Charging | Traffic Sign Assist | Active Brake Assist | Attention Assist | Electronic Stability Program | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Collision Warning System With Active Brake Application | Heated Steering Wheel | Exit Warning Assistant | Live Traffic Capability | MBUX Multimedia System | LED High Performance Headlamps | Ambient Lighting and much more.


*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***


*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***


RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca


a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!


CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road.  We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!


Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rev Motors

2020 BMW 2-Series 23...
 5,525 KM
$57,495 + tax & lic
2017 Mercedes-Benz G...
 22,600 KM
$48,995 + tax & lic
2017 Audi S3 Prestige
 55,926 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rev Motors

Rev Motors

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

Call Dealer

613-791-XXXX

(click to show)

613-791-3000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory