Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

18,995 KM

Details Description

$199,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$199,795

+ taxes & licensing

Rev Motors

613-791-3000

Contact Seller
2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

GT 63 S | BiTurbo | Intelli Drive Pkg | 630HP

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mercedes-Benz AMG

GT 63 S | BiTurbo | Intelli Drive Pkg | 630HP

Location

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

613-791-3000

  1. 8761586
  2. 8761586
  3. 8761586
  4. 8761586
  5. 8761586
  6. 8761586
  7. 8761586
  8. 8761586
  9. 8761586
  10. 8761586
  11. 8761586
  12. 8761586
  13. 8761586
  14. 8761586
  15. 8761586
  16. 8761586
  17. 8761586
  18. 8761586
  19. 8761586
  20. 8761586
  21. 8761586
  22. 8761586
  23. 8761586
  24. 8761586
  25. 8761586
  26. 8761586
  27. 8761586
  28. 8761586
  29. 8761586
  30. 8761586
  31. 8761586
  32. 8761586
  33. 8761586
  34. 8761586
  35. 8761586
  36. 8761586
  37. 8761586
  38. 8761586
  39. 8761586
  40. 8761586
  41. 8761586
  42. 8761586
  43. 8761586
  44. 8761586
  45. 8761586
  46. 8761586
  47. 8761586
  48. 8761586
  49. 8761586
Contact Seller

$199,795

+ taxes & licensing

18,995KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8761586
  • Stock #: 1384
  • VIN: WDD7X8KB9KA005840

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 18,995 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Mercedes Benz AMG GT 63 S | Intelligent Drive Pkg | Parking Pkg | Night Pkg | Burmester Sound | Brand New Tires

Designo Magno Brilliant Blue Exterior | Exclusive Black Leather Interior | 21" Alloy Wheels | Blind Spot Assist | Smartphone Integration | Adaptive Cruise Control Plus (Distronic Plus) | Active Parking Assist | Mercedes Benz Connect - Remote Engine Start | Dynamic Seats | 12.3" Diagonal Instrument Cluster | Parking Pilot with 360 Degree Camera | Dynamic LED Headlamps | Burmester Sound | Keyless Entry | Front Power Seats | Rear Heated Seats | Front Heated and Ventilated Seats | Power Trunk | Voice Control | Bluetooth Connection | Drive Mode Select | Sunroof | Fold-In Power Windows | Push Button Start | Wireless Charging Station | Navigation | Traffic Sign Assist | Active Brake Assist | Attention Assist | Ambient Lighting | Lane Change Assist | Track Mode | 360 Camera | Head-Up Display and much more.


Build Packages : Keyless Go Package | Air Balance Package | Parking Package | Mirror Package | AMG Exterior Night Package | Front Comfort Heating Package | AMG Dynamic Plus Package | Intelligent Drive Package




*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***


*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***


RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca


a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!


CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road.  We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!


Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rev Motors

2022 BMW M4 Competit...
 240 KM
$124,995 + tax & lic
2018 Audi RS 5 Coupe...
 7,600 KM
$79,885 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Rogue PL...
 26,400 KM
$46,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Rev Motors

Rev Motors

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

Call Dealer

613-791-XXXX

(click to show)

613-791-3000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory