2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

76,646 KM

Details

$46,528

+ tax & licensing
$46,528

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

350E PLUG-IN HYBRID | PANO ROOF | BLIND SPOT | NAV

2019 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

350E PLUG-IN HYBRID | PANO ROOF | BLIND SPOT | NAV

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$46,528

+ taxes & licensing

76,646KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9959264
  • Stock #: 230428
  • VIN: WDC0G5EB3KF533702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 230428
  • Mileage 76,646 KM

Vehicle Description

GLC 350E PLUG-IN HYBRID W/ PREMIUM PKG INCL. PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, BRAKE ASSIST AND BLIND SPOT ASSIST!! Tow package, belt adjustment, 18-in alloys, push button start, dual-zone climate control, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, full power group incl. power seats, power liftgate, drive mode selection, paddle shifters, cruise control, Sirius XM and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

