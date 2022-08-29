2019 MINI Cooper Countryman

$29,588 + taxes & licensing 1 4 5 , 2 0 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9285286

9285286 Stock #: 34421

34421 VIN: WMZYV9C54K3F02840

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 145,203 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Speed Control Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Front beverage holders Sport steering wheel Trunk/hatch auto-latch Mechanical Power Steering Sport Suspension Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission: 8 speed automatic Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Diversity antenna Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Radio data system Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Engine Displacement: 2.0 L Engine Litres: 2.0L Compressor: Intercooled Turbo Number of valves: 16 Four wheel independent suspension Turning radius: 5.7m (18.7') Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Front centre armrest: w/storage Rear seats: split-bench Manual-shift auto Manual passenger lumbar support Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only Max seating capacity: 5 Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Recommended fuel: premium unleaded 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Fuel tank capacity: 61.0L Parking sensors: rear Interior cargo volume: 450 L (16 cu.ft.) Fuel economy city: 10.6L/100 km Fuel economy highway: 7.8L/100 km Payload: 420kg (926lbs) Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km Tailpipe finisher: chrome Corrosion perforation warranty: 144 months/ unlimited distance Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/80,000km Powertrain warranty: 48 months/80,000km Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1 GVWR: 2,150kg (4,740lbs) Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Manual driver lumbar support Wheel size: 18 Exterior parking camera rear Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Limited slip differential: brake actuated Proximity key: doors and push button start Rear shoulder room: 1,371mm (54.0) Rear headroom: 952mm (37.5) Primary LCD size: 6.5 Wheelbase: 2,670mm (105.1) Rear legroom: 956mm (37.6) Front shoulder room: 1,391mm (54.8) Engine bore x stroke: 82.0mm x 94.6mm (3.23 x 3.72) Maintenance warranty: 36 months/40,000km Fuel economy combined: 9.3L/100 km Torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 1,450RPM Engine torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 1,450RPM Front legroom: 1,026mm (40.4) Front headroom: 1,029mm (40.5) Front tires: 225/50WR18.0 Emergency communication system: MINI Intelligent Emergency Call Smart device integration: MINI Connected APP Ground clearance (max): 165mm (6.5) Drive type: ALL4 all-wheel Exterior length: 4,314mm (169.8) Exterior body width: 1,822mm (71.7) Exterior height: 1,557mm (61.3) Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,390 L (49 cu.ft.) Appearance: analog Cargo: power liftgate Horsepower: 228hp @ 5,000RPM Engine horsepower: 228hp @ 5,000RPM Rear tires: 225/50WR18.0 Hybrid traction battery type: none Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline Seat Upholstery: simulated suede/cloth Dinamica Curb weight: 1,657kg (3,653lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

