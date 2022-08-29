$29,588+ tax & licensing
$29,588
+ taxes & licensing
Barrhaven Mazda
613-699-8733
2019 MINI Cooper Countryman
John Cooper Works All4
Location
145,203KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9285286
- Stock #: 34421
- VIN: WMZYV9C54K3F02840
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 34421
- Mileage 145,203 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Sport steering wheel
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Power Steering
Sport Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Perimeter/approach lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Number of valves: 16
Four wheel independent suspension
Turning radius: 5.7m (18.7')
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Manual passenger lumbar support
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Fuel tank capacity: 61.0L
Parking sensors: rear
Interior cargo volume: 450 L (16 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy city: 10.6L/100 km
Fuel economy highway: 7.8L/100 km
Payload: 420kg (926lbs)
Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Corrosion perforation warranty: 144 months/ unlimited distance
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/80,000km
Powertrain warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Compression ratio: 10.20 to 1
GVWR: 2,150kg (4,740lbs)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Manual driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear shoulder room: 1,371mm (54.0)
Rear headroom: 952mm (37.5)
Primary LCD size: 6.5
Wheelbase: 2,670mm (105.1)
Rear legroom: 956mm (37.6)
Front shoulder room: 1,391mm (54.8)
Engine bore x stroke: 82.0mm x 94.6mm (3.23 x 3.72)
Maintenance warranty: 36 months/40,000km
Fuel economy combined: 9.3L/100 km
Torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 1,450RPM
Engine torque: 258 lb.-ft. @ 1,450RPM
Front legroom: 1,026mm (40.4)
Front headroom: 1,029mm (40.5)
Front tires: 225/50WR18.0
Emergency communication system: MINI Intelligent Emergency Call
Smart device integration: MINI Connected APP
Ground clearance (max): 165mm (6.5)
Drive type: ALL4 all-wheel
Exterior length: 4,314mm (169.8)
Exterior body width: 1,822mm (71.7)
Exterior height: 1,557mm (61.3)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,390 L (49 cu.ft.)
Appearance: analog
Cargo: power liftgate
Horsepower: 228hp @ 5,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 228hp @ 5,000RPM
Rear tires: 225/50WR18.0
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Seat Upholstery: simulated suede/cloth Dinamica
Curb weight: 1,657kg (3,653lbs)
