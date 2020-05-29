2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Seating Heated Seats Convenience Remote Keyless Entry

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Safety Driver Knee Airbag

Fog Lamps

Rear child safety locks Media / Nav / Comm Voice Activation

Integrated roof antenna

Android Auto

Apple CarPlay Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille

Body-coloured door handles Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Exterior Front fog lamps

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Steel spare wheel Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Rear View Camera

Back-Up Camera

PERIMETER ALARM

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

Illuminated glove box

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Permanent locking hubs

Front Cupholder

digital signal processor

Roll-Up Cargo Cover

Carpet Floor Trim

110 amp alternator

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Blind spot warning

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

2 12V DC Power Outlets

Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Automatic Equalizer

Chrome Side Windows Trim

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Tires: P225/55R18 AS

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets

Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

GVWR: 2,100 kgs (4,630 lbs)

59.8 L Fuel Tank

Passenger Seat

6.386 Axle Ratio

Engine: 1.5L DOHC 4-Cylinder Turbo

Transmission: 8-Speed CVT w/Sport Mode -inc: paddle shifters

Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material

Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

