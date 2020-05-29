Menu
$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

Contact Seller
2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross SE S-AWC S-AWC, SUNROOF, REAR CAM, HEATED SEATS LIKE NEW

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross SE S-AWC S-AWC, SUNROOF, REAR CAM, HEATED SEATS LIKE NEW

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 14,586KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5136503
  • Stock #: 20-9077A
  • VIN: JA4AT4AA3KZ603320
Exterior Colour
Titanium Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS

Compare at $24605 - Myers Cadillac is just $23888!

JUST LANDED- 2019 ECLIPSE CROSS- S-AWC, SUNROOF, ALLOYS, REAR CAM, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE, KEYLESS ENTRY, LIKE NEW, NO ADMIN FEES, CERTIFIED!!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Convenience
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Safety
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear child safety locks
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Voice Activation
  • Integrated roof antenna
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Windows
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Trim
  • Chrome Grille
  • Body-coloured door handles
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Exterior
  • Front fog lamps
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Steel spare wheel
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Back-Up Camera
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Permanent locking hubs
  • Front Cupholder
  • digital signal processor
  • Roll-Up Cargo Cover
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • 110 amp alternator
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Blind spot warning
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Automatic Equalizer
  • Chrome Side Windows Trim
  • Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Tires: P225/55R18 AS
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • GVWR: 2,100 kgs (4,630 lbs)
  • 59.8 L Fuel Tank
  • Passenger Seat
  • 6.386 Axle Ratio
  • Engine: 1.5L DOHC 4-Cylinder Turbo
  • Transmission: 8-Speed CVT w/Sport Mode -inc: paddle shifters
  • Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
  • Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

