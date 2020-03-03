Menu
2019 Mitsubishi RVR

SE REAR CAM HTD SEATS CRUISE BLUETOOTH

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$21,842

+ taxes & licensing

  • 30,596KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4714674
  • Stock #: 200130
  • VIN: JA4AJ3AU2KU603543
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Dark Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic

AWD w/rear view camera, heated seats, climate control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, leather wrapped steering, alloy wheels, tinted glass, cruise control, power group, Bluetooth, AM/FM/Sirius XM with USB input, fog lights, traction control, and keyless entry. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of SUVs and we GUARANTEE the lowest prices. We are the little dealer that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184. Pre-owned, daily rental, factory warranty, CarFax report included awc, awd, 4x4, 4wd

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Power Brakes
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Console
  • Cup Holder
  • Door Map Pockets
  • Halogen Headlamps
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Window Wiper
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Odometer
  • Trip Computer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Privacy Glass
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • All Equipped
  • Anti-Starter
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Analog Gauges
  • Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

