2019 Mitsubishi RVR

Safety Fog Lights

Security System

Traction Control

Power Brakes

Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Child-Safety Locks

DUAL AIRBAG

SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

tilt steering

Courtesy Lights

Map Lights

Intermittent Wipers

Console

Cup Holder

Door Map Pockets

Halogen Headlamps Seating Bucket Seats

Heated Seats

Split Folding Rear Seats

Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels

Daytime Running Lights

Rear Window Wiper

tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

Trip Odometer

Trip Computer

Satellite Radio

Digital clock Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster

Privacy Glass Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features All Equipped

Anti-Starter

Rear View Camera

Cloth Interior

Center Arm Rest

Inside Hood Release

Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Analog Gauges

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.