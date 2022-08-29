$20,499+ tax & licensing
613-277-6455
2019 Mitsubishi RVR
SE 2WD 2019 Mitsubishi RVR SE 2WD **LOW PRICED SUV, REMOTE START & HEATED SEATS**
Location
Garage Plus Auto Centre
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
$20,499
- Listing ID: 9238546
- Stock #: 53
- VIN: JA4AH3AU2KU600301
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,265 KM
Vehicle Description
**LOW PRICED SUV, REMOTE START & HEATED SEATS**
The RVR is Mitsubishis best selling SUV for a reason! Fuel efficient and with a 5 star safety rating, everyone loves them! An amazing bonus, this SUV has tons of upgrades and features heated seats and remote start! Winter is just around the corner, don't let the cold bother you anymore! This is the best deal around on a Mazda RVR, and it's in great condition! Fully inspected and certified, why spend more other places when you can get it here for way less!
Fully Certified
Sunroof
Heated Seats
Remote Start
Front Wheel Drive
Keyless Entry
Alloy Rims
Power Locks and Windows
Backup Camera
Bluetooth
Cruise Control
CARFAX Available
Trade-ins Welcome
Financing Available
Pay the price you see plus HST! Car buying is safe and easy at Garage Plus Auto Centre
www.garageplusautocentre.com
