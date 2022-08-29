Menu
2019 Mitsubishi RVR

81,265 KM

Details Description

$20,499

+ tax & licensing
$20,499

+ taxes & licensing

Garage Plus Auto Centre

613-277-6455

2019 Mitsubishi RVR

2019 Mitsubishi RVR

SE 2WD 2019 Mitsubishi RVR SE 2WD **LOW PRICED SUV, REMOTE START & HEATED SEATS**

2019 Mitsubishi RVR

SE 2WD 2019 Mitsubishi RVR SE 2WD **LOW PRICED SUV, REMOTE START & HEATED SEATS**

Location

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-277-6455

$20,499

+ taxes & licensing

81,265KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9238546
  • Stock #: 53
  • VIN: JA4AH3AU2KU600301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,265 KM

Vehicle Description

**LOW PRICED SUV, REMOTE START & HEATED SEATS**

 


The RVR is Mitsubishis best selling SUV for a reason! Fuel efficient and with a 5 star safety rating, everyone loves them! An amazing bonus, this SUV has tons of upgrades and features heated seats and remote start! Winter is just around the corner, don't let the cold bother you anymore! This is the best deal around on a Mazda RVR, and it's in great condition! Fully inspected and certified, why spend more other places when you can get it here for way less!



 


Fully Certified


Sunroof


Heated Seats


Remote Start


Front Wheel Drive


Keyless Entry


Alloy Rims


Power Locks and Windows


Backup Camera


Bluetooth


Cruise Control


CARFAX Available


Trade-ins Welcome


Financing Available


Pay the price you see plus HST! Car buying is safe and easy at Garage Plus Auto Centre


www.garageplusautocentre.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Garage Plus Auto Centre

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-277-6455

