2019 Nissan Frontier

14,731 KM

$34,326

+ tax & licensing
$34,326

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Nissan Frontier

2019 Nissan Frontier

SV 4X4 6,710LBS towing cap | PREMIUM PACKAGE | PAR

2019 Nissan Frontier

SV 4X4 6,710LBS towing cap | PREMIUM PACKAGE | PAR

Location

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

$34,326

+ taxes & licensing

14,731KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7284443
  Stock #: 210664
  VIN: 1N6AD0CW6KN733083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210664
  • Mileage 14,731 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean and only 14,000 KMS!! 4.0L V6 4X4 SV Premium package with a 6' box and 6,710 lb max towing capacity. Features include rear view camera & sonar park assist sensors, heated seats, fog lights, dual climate control, auto-dimming rear view mirror with electronic compass, alloy wheels, tinted glass, dial transfer case, cargo cover, cruise control, AM/FM/CD with USB/aux input, heated exterior mirrors, traction control and keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned 4x4s and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4x4, 4wd, SV

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Quad Seating
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Running Boards
tinted windows
Box liner
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Anti-Theft
Rear Sliding Window
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Tonneau Cover
Backup Sensor
Anti-Starter
Bed Liner
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Step Bumper
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

