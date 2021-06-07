2019 Nissan Frontier

+ taxes & licensing
Super clean and only 14,000 KMS!! 4.0L V6 4X4 SV Premium package with a 6' box and 6,710 lb max towing capacity. Features include rear view camera & sonar park assist sensors, heated seats, fog lights, dual climate control, auto-dimming rear view mirror with electronic compass, alloy wheels, tinted glass, dial transfer case, cargo cover, cruise control, AM/FM/CD with USB/aux input, heated exterior mirrors, traction control and keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned 4x4s and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 awd, 4x4, 4wd, SV
