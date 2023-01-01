$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Kicks
SR - 360 Camera
Location
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
Used
- Listing ID: 10530270
- Stock #: C12844
- VIN: 3N1CP5CU0KL532801
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
This Nissan Kicks is right at home in the urban environment, with impressive versatility and practicality. This 2019 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
One of the best compact crossovers on the market, the 2019 Nissan Kicks manages to stand out, thanks to its style, comfort, and size. In a world of monotonous compact crossovers, the Kicks has a lot of unique styling and technology that make it a real contender. Whether getting the weekly groceries or hauling you and yours for a weekend getaway, rest assured that this Nissan Kicks pull it all off in style and comfort.It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Kicks's trim level is SR. This top-of-the-range Nissan Kicks SR features a delightful Bose premium audio system, blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert, and a comprehensive 360-degree camera system, in addition to a 7-inch touchscreen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM, automatic headlights with halogen daytime running lights, heated front bucket seats, proximity keyless entry with push button start, automatic air conditioning, piano black and metal-look interior trim inserts, front collision mitigation, forward pedestrian braking, a rear-view camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bose Premium Audio, Blind Spot Detection, 360 Camera, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Forward Collision Warning
Front Pedestrian Braking
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
SiriusXM
