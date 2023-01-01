2019 Nissan Kicks

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10530270

10530270 Stock #: C12844

C12844 VIN: 3N1CP5CU0KL532801

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Interior Steering Wheel Controls Exterior Aluminum Wheels Convenience Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bose premium audio Android Auto Apple CarPlay Safety Forward Collision Warning Front Pedestrian Braking Additional Features Blind Spot Detection 360 Camera SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.