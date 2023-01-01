$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Kicks
SV - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
Used
- Listing ID: 10547409
- Stock #: C12851
- VIN: 3N1CP5CU1KL543029
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Versatile, stylish, and comfortable, this 2019 Nissan Kicks is sure to never cramp your style. This 2019 Nissan Kicks is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
One of the best compact crossovers on the market, the 2019 Nissan Kicks manages to stand out, thanks to its style, comfort, and size. In a world of monotonous compact crossovers, the Kicks has a lot of unique styling and technology that make it a real contender. Whether getting the weekly groceries or hauling you and yours for a weekend getaway, rest assured that this Nissan Kicks pull it all off in style and comfort.It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 122HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Kicks's trim level is SV. Stepping up to the Kicks SV rewards you with a 7-inch touchscreen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM, automatic headlights with halogen daytime running lights, heated front bucket seats, proximity keyless entry with push button start, automatic air conditioning, piano black and metal-look interior trim inserts, front collision mitigation, forward pedestrian braking, a rear-view camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Aluminum Wheels, Forward Collision Warning, Front Pedestrian Braking, Proximity Key.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Rear View Camera
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable manual driver's seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Style Steering Wheel
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Tires: 205/55R17
Intelligent Auto Headlights (i-Ah) Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Forward Collision Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front Pedestrian Braking
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder
Transmission: CVT (Continuously Variable)
3.927 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 1,625 kgs (3,583 lbs)
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
