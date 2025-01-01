$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Kicks
SV | HTD SEATS | CARPLAY | REAR CAM | 17IN ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 250376
- Mileage 79,614 KM
Vehicle Description
SV w/ heated seats, backup camera, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 17-inch alloys, automatic climate control, auto headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, power mirrors, power windows, power locks, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
