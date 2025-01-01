Menu
<p>2019 NISSAN KICKS SV FWD WOW LOW MILAGE ! ONLY 138852 KM ! FUN, FUEL-EFFICIENT, AND STYLISH COMPACT SUV – LOADED WITH FEATURES – BACKUP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT WARNING, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO – SMOOTH RIDE – PERFECT FOR CITY OR COMMUTE – GREAT VALUE ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !<br data-start=280 data-end=283 /><strong>** DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ...</strong></p>

2019 Nissan Kicks

138,852 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Kicks

SV

12488083

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
138,852KM
VIN 3N1CP5CU6KL533418

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,852 KM

2019 NISSAN KICKS SV FWD WOW LOW MILAGE ! ONLY 138852 KM ! FUN, FUEL-EFFICIENT, AND STYLISH COMPACT SUV – LOADED WITH FEATURES – BACKUP CAMERA, BLIND SPOT WARNING, APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO – SMOOTH RIDE – PERFECT FOR CITY OR COMMUTE – GREAT VALUE ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !
** DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ...

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Climate Control

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
2019 Nissan Kicks