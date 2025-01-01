$17,495+ taxes & licensing
2019 Nissan Kicks
SV | Carplay | No Accidents
2019 Nissan Kicks
SV | Carplay | No Accidents
Location
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
613-791-3000
$17,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
121,490KM
VIN 3N1CP5CU7KL516465
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 121,490 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Nissan Kicks SV | Rearview Camera | Apple CarPlay | Everyday Efficiency
Super Black Exterior | Charcoal Cloth Interior | 17-Inch Alloy Wheels | Keyless Entry | Push Button Start | Heated Outside Mirrors | 7-Inch Touchscreen Display | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto | Bluetooth Connectivity | Blind Spot Warning | Rear Cross-Traffic Alert | Automatic Emergency Braking | Lane Departure Warning | Rearview Camera | Cruise Control | Automatic Climate Control | 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats | 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine | Xtronic CVT | Front-Wheel Drive | 122 Horsepower | and more.
The 2019 Nissan Kicks SV is a subcompact crossover that punches above its weightoffering bold styling, smart features, and impressive practicality in a city-friendly package.
Key Features:
Confident Design: With its sleek black-on-black color scheme, floating roofline, and V-Motion grille, the Kicks SV brings a sporty edge to everyday driving.
Comfortable Cabin: Inside, the charcoal interior offers supportive seating, intuitive controls, and surprising space for passengers and cargo alike.
Smart Connectivity: Stay connected with a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetoothall standard and easy to use.
Efficient Performance: The 1.6L engine and Xtronic CVT deliver smooth, fuel-efficient drivingideal for urban commutes and weekend getaways.
Safety First: Equipped with blind spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and automatic emergency braking, the Kicks SV helps keep you protected from every angle.
Whether you're navigating tight city streets or heading out for a road trip, the 2019 Kicks SV delivers comfort, confidence, and value in every kilometer.
This vehicle has travelled 121,490 Kms.
*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***
*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***
RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca
a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!
CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!
Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
Rev Motors
613-791-3000
2019 Nissan Kicks