Menu
Account
Sign In
2019 Nissan Kicks SV | Rearview Camera | Apple CarPlay | Everyday Efficiency<br/> <br/> Super Black Exterior | Charcoal Cloth Interior | 17-Inch Alloy Wheels | Keyless Entry | Push Button Start | Heated Outside Mirrors | 7-Inch Touchscreen Display | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto | Bluetooth Connectivity | Blind Spot Warning | Rear Cross-Traffic Alert | Automatic Emergency Braking | Lane Departure Warning | Rearview Camera | Cruise Control | Automatic Climate Control | 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats | 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine | Xtronic CVT | Front-Wheel Drive | 122 Horsepower | and more. <br/> <br/> <br/> The 2019 Nissan Kicks SV is a subcompact crossover that punches above its weightoffering bold styling, smart features, and impressive practicality in a city-friendly package. <br/> <br/> <br/> Key Features: <br/> <br/> <br/> Confident Design: With its sleek black-on-black color scheme, floating roofline, and V-Motion grille, the Kicks SV brings a sporty edge to everyday driving. <br/> <br/> <br/> Comfortable Cabin: Inside, the charcoal interior offers supportive seating, intuitive controls, and surprising space for passengers and cargo alike. <br/> <br/> <br/> Smart Connectivity: Stay connected with a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetoothall standard and easy to use. <br/> <br/> <br/> Efficient Performance: The 1.6L engine and Xtronic CVT deliver smooth, fuel-efficient drivingideal for urban commutes and weekend getaways. <br/> <br/> <br/> Safety First: Equipped with blind spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and automatic emergency braking, the Kicks SV helps keep you protected from every angle. <br/> <br/> <br/> Whether youre navigating tight city streets or heading out for a road trip, the 2019 Kicks SV delivers comfort, confidence, and value in every kilometer. <br/> <br/> <br/> This vehicle has travelled 121,490 Kms. <br/> <br/> <br/> *** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! *** <br/> <br/> <br/> *** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out *** <br/> <br/> <br/> RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca <br/> <br/> <br/> a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi! <br/> <br/> <br/> CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply) <br/> FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like youve had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!! <br/> EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. Well be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage thats right for you! <br/> TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle! <br/> SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help! <br/> <br/> <br/> Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind! <br/>

2019 Nissan Kicks

121,490 KM

Details Description

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV | Carplay | No Accidents

Watch This Vehicle
12776624

2019 Nissan Kicks

SV | Carplay | No Accidents

Location

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1

613-791-3000

  1. 12776624
  2. 12776624
  3. 12776624
  4. 12776624
  5. 12776624
  6. 12776624
  7. 12776624
  8. 12776624
  9. 12776624
  10. 12776624
  11. 12776624
  12. 12776624
  13. 12776624
  14. 12776624
  15. 12776624
  16. 12776624
  17. 12776624
  18. 12776624
  19. 12776624
  20. 12776624
  21. 12776624
  22. 12776624
  23. 12776624
  24. 12776624
  25. 12776624
  26. 12776624
  27. 12776624
Contact Seller

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
121,490KM
VIN 3N1CP5CU7KL516465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 121,490 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Nissan Kicks SV | Rearview Camera | Apple CarPlay | Everyday Efficiency

Super Black Exterior | Charcoal Cloth Interior | 17-Inch Alloy Wheels | Keyless Entry | Push Button Start | Heated Outside Mirrors | 7-Inch Touchscreen Display | Apple CarPlay & Android Auto | Bluetooth Connectivity | Blind Spot Warning | Rear Cross-Traffic Alert | Automatic Emergency Braking | Lane Departure Warning | Rearview Camera | Cruise Control | Automatic Climate Control | 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats | 2.5L 4-Cylinder Engine | Xtronic CVT | Front-Wheel Drive | 122 Horsepower | and more.


The 2019 Nissan Kicks SV is a subcompact crossover that punches above its weightoffering bold styling, smart features, and impressive practicality in a city-friendly package.


Key Features:


Confident Design: With its sleek black-on-black color scheme, floating roofline, and V-Motion grille, the Kicks SV brings a sporty edge to everyday driving.


Comfortable Cabin: Inside, the charcoal interior offers supportive seating, intuitive controls, and surprising space for passengers and cargo alike.


Smart Connectivity: Stay connected with a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetoothall standard and easy to use.


Efficient Performance: The 1.6L engine and Xtronic CVT deliver smooth, fuel-efficient drivingideal for urban commutes and weekend getaways.


Safety First: Equipped with blind spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and automatic emergency braking, the Kicks SV helps keep you protected from every angle.


Whether you're navigating tight city streets or heading out for a road trip, the 2019 Kicks SV delivers comfort, confidence, and value in every kilometer.


This vehicle has travelled 121,490 Kms.


*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***


*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***


RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca


a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!


CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!


Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rev Motors

Used 2025 BMW M3 Base | MANUAL | RWD | No Lux Tax for sale in Ottawa, ON
2025 BMW M3 Base | MANUAL | RWD | No Lux Tax 3,656 KM $107,495 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S | Techart | Red Int for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S | Techart | Red Int 26,879 KM $297,895 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Highlander XLE | AWD | 7 PASS | Leather for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Toyota Highlander XLE | AWD | 7 PASS | Leather 140,521 KM $32,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Rev Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rev Motors

Rev Motors

1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-791-XXXX

(click to show)

613-791-3000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Rev Motors

613-791-3000

2019 Nissan Kicks