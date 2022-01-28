2019 Nissan Kicks

$26,880 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 5 3 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8230563

Stock #: 3272A

VIN: 3N1CP5CU8KL530066

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 3272A

Mileage 65,534 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Leather shift knob Sport steering wheel Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Fully automatic headlights Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Ignition disable Passenger door bin Electronic stability Radio data system Driver seat mounted armrest Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Variable Valve Control Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Drive Type: Front-Wheel Sequential multi-point fuel injection Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Engine displacement: 1.6 L Transmission: continuously variable automatic Number of doors: 4 Roof rack: rails only Speakers: 8 Max seating capacity: 5 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km Fuel economy highway: 6.6L/100 km Engine location: front Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Compression ratio: 10.40 to 1 1st row LCD monitors: 2 Turning radius: 5.2m (16.9') AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Configurable Wheel size: 17 Exterior parking camera front Exterior parking camera left Exterior parking camera right Primary LCD size: 7.0 Speaker type: Bose Remote engine start: keyfob Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3 Proximity key: doors and push button start Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning Rear headroom: 977mm (38.5) Fuel tank capacity: 41.0L Engine bore x stroke: 78.0mm x 83.6mm (3.07 x 3.29) Forward collision: Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) mitigation Blind spot: Blind Spot Warning (BSW) warning Exterior length: 4,295mm (169.1) Front headroom: 1,034mm (40.7) Wheelbase: 2,620mm (103.1) Passenger volume: 2,659L (93.9 cu.ft.) Smart device integration: NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Exterior body width: 1,760mm (69.3) Exterior parking camera rear: Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection yes Ground clearance (min): 178mm (7.0) GVWR: 1,625kg (3,583lbs) Rear hiproom: 1,247mm (49.1) Fuel economy city: 7.7L/100 km Rear tires: 205/55HR17.0 Fuel economy combined: 7.2L/100 km Rear shoulder room: 1,351mm (53.2) Compressor: Not Available Cargo: liftgate Appearance: digital/analog Horsepower: 122hp @ 6,300RPM Torque: 114 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM Engine horsepower: 122hp @ 6,300RPM Engine torque: 114 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM Exterior height: 1,586mm (62.4) Front legroom: 1,111mm (43.7) Rear legroom: 844mm (33.2) Front hiproom: 1,294mm (50.9) Front shoulder room: 1,347mm (53.0) Interior cargo volume: 716 L (25 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 915 L (32 cu.ft.) Engine litres: 1.6L Front tires: 205/55VR17.0 Seat Upholstery: leatherette Prima-Tex Curb weight: 1,212kg (2,672lbs)

