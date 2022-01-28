2019 Nissan Kicks

Listing ID: 8230563 Stock #: 3272A VIN: 3N1CP5CU8KL530066
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Stock #
3272A
Mileage
65,534 KM
Interior
Outside Temperature Display
Safety
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Additional Features
Driver seat mounted armrest
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front wheel independent suspension
Engine displacement: 1.6 L
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel economy highway: 6.6L/100 km
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Compression ratio: 10.40 to 1
Turning radius: 5.2m (16.9')
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Exterior parking camera front
Exterior parking camera left
Exterior parking camera right
Remote engine start: keyfob
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning
Rear headroom: 977mm (38.5)
Fuel tank capacity: 41.0L
Engine bore x stroke: 78.0mm x 83.6mm (3.07 x 3.29)
Forward collision: Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) mitigation
Blind spot: Blind Spot Warning (BSW) warning
Exterior length: 4,295mm (169.1)
Front headroom: 1,034mm (40.7)
Wheelbase: 2,620mm (103.1)
Passenger volume: 2,659L (93.9 cu.ft.)
Smart device integration: NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Exterior body width: 1,760mm (69.3)
Exterior parking camera rear: Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection yes
Ground clearance (min): 178mm (7.0)
Rear hiproom: 1,247mm (49.1)
Fuel economy city: 7.7L/100 km
Fuel economy combined: 7.2L/100 km
Rear shoulder room: 1,351mm (53.2)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Horsepower: 122hp @ 6,300RPM
Torque: 114 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 122hp @ 6,300RPM
Engine torque: 114 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Exterior height: 1,586mm (62.4)
Front legroom: 1,111mm (43.7)
Rear legroom: 844mm (33.2)
Front hiproom: 1,294mm (50.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,347mm (53.0)
Interior cargo volume: 716 L (25 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 915 L (32 cu.ft.)
Front tires: 205/55VR17.0
Seat Upholstery: leatherette Prima-Tex
Curb weight: 1,212kg (2,672lbs)
