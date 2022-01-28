Menu
2019 Nissan Kicks

65,534 KM

Details Description Features

$26,880

+ tax & licensing
Barrhaven Mazda

613-699-8733

2019 Nissan Kicks

2019 Nissan Kicks

SR | Winter Tires Included

2019 Nissan Kicks

SR | Winter Tires Included

Location

Barrhaven Mazda

520, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-699-8733

65,534KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8230563
  Stock #: 3272A
  VIN: 3N1CP5CU8KL530066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3272A
  • Mileage 65,534 KM

Vehicle Description

Nissan Kicks SR | Top trim with Bose premium sound system, AroundView 360 degree camera, Advanced Drive Assist Display in the instrument cluster, and blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert. Comes with Summer and Winter Tire Pkgs. Clean Carfax! We are open to the public for test drives and vehicle demonstrations. Reach out to our Internet Sales Team online or call in to speak with a live sales consultant. Please book an appointment and let us know if you have any special requests or safety concerns. ***Ask for your Free Carfax Report***

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Leather shift knob
Sport steering wheel
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Driver seat mounted armrest
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Engine displacement: 1.6 L
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Speakers: 8
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Fuel economy highway: 6.6L/100 km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Compression ratio: 10.40 to 1
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Turning radius: 5.2m (16.9')
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Configurable
Wheel size: 17
Exterior parking camera front
Exterior parking camera left
Exterior parking camera right
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Speaker type: Bose
Remote engine start: keyfob
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning
Rear headroom: 977mm (38.5)
Fuel tank capacity: 41.0L
Engine bore x stroke: 78.0mm x 83.6mm (3.07 x 3.29)
Forward collision: Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) mitigation
Blind spot: Blind Spot Warning (BSW) warning
Exterior length: 4,295mm (169.1)
Front headroom: 1,034mm (40.7)
Wheelbase: 2,620mm (103.1)
Passenger volume: 2,659L (93.9 cu.ft.)
Smart device integration: NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Exterior body width: 1,760mm (69.3)
Exterior parking camera rear: Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection yes
Ground clearance (min): 178mm (7.0)
GVWR: 1,625kg (3,583lbs)
Rear hiproom: 1,247mm (49.1)
Fuel economy city: 7.7L/100 km
Rear tires: 205/55HR17.0
Fuel economy combined: 7.2L/100 km
Rear shoulder room: 1,351mm (53.2)
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: liftgate
Appearance: digital/analog
Horsepower: 122hp @ 6,300RPM
Torque: 114 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 122hp @ 6,300RPM
Engine torque: 114 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Exterior height: 1,586mm (62.4)
Front legroom: 1,111mm (43.7)
Rear legroom: 844mm (33.2)
Front hiproom: 1,294mm (50.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,347mm (53.0)
Interior cargo volume: 716 L (25 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 915 L (32 cu.ft.)
Engine litres: 1.6L
Front tires: 205/55VR17.0
Seat Upholstery: leatherette Prima-Tex
Curb weight: 1,212kg (2,672lbs)

Barrhaven Mazda

Barrhaven Mazda

520, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

