Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Kicks

33,853 KM

Details Description

$24,366

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,366

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Kicks

2019 Nissan Kicks

SR | LEATHER | BOSE AUDIO | REMOTE START

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Kicks

SR | LEATHER | BOSE AUDIO | REMOTE START

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$24,366

+ taxes & licensing

33,853KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8596901
  • Stock #: 220528
  • VIN: 3N1CP5CU9KL484859

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 220528
  • Mileage 33,853 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 33,000 KMS!! This fully loaded Kicks offers sporty styling with a fuel efficient 1.6L engine! Features include, black leather interior, premium Bose audio, remote start, blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert, rear/360 camera, leather-wrapped steering, heated seats, Apple Carplay/Android Auto, 17 alloy wheels, automatic climate control, automatic headlights, emergency braking with forward collision warning, Bluetooth, push button start, and Sirius XM radio.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2016 Jeep Grand Cher...
 87,015 KM
$32,927 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Canyon SLE ...
 87,199 KM
$36,428 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA2 A/...
 190,810 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory