Menu
Account
Sign In
SV W/ UPGRADED 160kW MOTOR W/ 214HP! Heated front & rear seats, heated steering, navigation, ProPILOT Assist, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, steering assist, backup camera, premium 8-inch touchscreen w/ Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, automatic climate control, auto climate control, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2019 Nissan Leaf

113,304 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Nissan Leaf

SV | HTD SEATS/STEERING | NAV |BLIND SPOT |CARPLAY

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Leaf

SV | HTD SEATS/STEERING | NAV |BLIND SPOT |CARPLAY

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
113,304KM
VIN 1N4AZ1CP3KC304245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Super Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240823
  • Mileage 113,304 KM

Vehicle Description

SV W/ UPGRADED 160kW MOTOR W/ 214HP! Heated front & rear seats, heated steering, navigation, ProPILOT Assist, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, steering assist, backup camera, premium 8-inch touchscreen w/ Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, automatic climate control, auto climate control, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2017 Kia Sportage REAR CAM | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH | ALLOYS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Kia Sportage REAR CAM | HTD SEATS | BLUETOOTH | ALLOYS 180,947 KM $12,654 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Qashqai for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Nissan Qashqai 62,567 KM $19,287 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Focus for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Ford Focus 96,505 KM $15,877 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Leaf