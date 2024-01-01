$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Leaf
SV | HTD SEATS/STEERING | NAV |BLIND SPOT |CARPLAY
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Super Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 240823
- Mileage 113,304 KM
Vehicle Description
SV W/ UPGRADED 160kW MOTOR W/ 214HP! Heated front & rear seats, heated steering, navigation, ProPILOT Assist, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, steering assist, backup camera, premium 8-inch touchscreen w/ Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, automatic climate control, auto climate control, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth and more!! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
