2019 Nissan Maxima
SL - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
41,306KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10495773
- Stock #: 24-9411A
- VIN: 1N4AA6AV0KC368247
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 41,306 KM
Vehicle Description
This Nissan Maxima offers a calming experience thanks to plenty of cabin space and excellent visibility. This 2019 Nissan Maxima is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With sufficient comfort to please a luxury buyer, enough athleticism to keep an enthusiast driver engaged, and ample gadgetry to appeal to tech connoisseurs, the 2019 Nissan Maxima is a well-rounded full-size sedan. Its sporty, aggressive lines add visual punch and invite attention. Compared with the competition, the Maxima offers the most balanced mix of style, luxury, and sport.This low mileage sedan has just 41,306 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Maxima's trim level is SL. This Maxima SL comes equipped with a dual-panel power moonroof, heated leather seats, power front seats, heated leather steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning and emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, LED lighting with intelligent automatic headlamps, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, rearview camera, front and rear sonar, dual zone automatic climate control, intelligent key with remote start and keyless entry, remote window operation, and ambient interior lighting. Additional features include an 8-inch infotainment screen with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, SiriusXM, and Bose premium audio system. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Bose Premium Audio, Navigation.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Forward Collision Mitigation
Front Pedestrian Braking
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
