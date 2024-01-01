Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear View Camera, Power Rear Windows, Bluetooth!</b><br> <br> Sold <br><br> This efficient Nissan Micra feels right at home in the urban environment. This 2019 Nissan Micra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>This 2019 NIssan Micra is one of the most popular subcompact hatches on the market. With incredible fuel efficiency and technology both under the hood and in the cabin, this economic Micra will surprise you. Perfect physical dimensions make this Micra the ideal vehicle for zipping through the dense and unpredictable urban environment. This hatchback has 127,724 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Micras trim level is SV. This Micra SV is the perfect balance of economy and convenience with power heated side mirrors, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, power windows and locks, cruise control, and steering wheel mounted audio controls. This little compact also has a great infotainment center with a 7 inch display with rear view camera, Bluetooth streaming and calling, MP3/WMA playback, aux and USB inputs, and Siri Eyes-Free compatibility. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance target=_blank>https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance</a><br><br> <br/><br>Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2019 Nissan Micra

127,724 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Nissan Micra

SV SOLD

Watch This Vehicle
11960514

2019 Nissan Micra

SV SOLD

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
127,724KM
VIN 3N1CK3CP3KL235745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,724 KM

Vehicle Description

Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear View Camera, Power Rear Windows, Bluetooth!

Sold

This efficient Nissan Micra feels right at home in the urban environment. This 2019 Nissan Micra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This 2019 NIssan Micra is one of the most popular subcompact hatches on the market. With incredible fuel efficiency and technology both under the hood and in the cabin, this economic Micra will surprise you. Perfect physical dimensions make this Micra the ideal vehicle for zipping through the dense and unpredictable urban environment. This hatchback has 127,724 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Micra's trim level is SV. This Micra SV is the perfect balance of economy and convenience with power heated side mirrors, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, power windows and locks, cruise control, and steering wheel mounted audio controls. This little compact also has a great infotainment center with a 7 inch display with rear view camera, Bluetooth streaming and calling, MP3/WMA playback, aux and USB inputs, and Siri Eyes-Free compatibility.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Rear View Camera
POWER REAR WINDOWS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2022 Toyota Prius Prime 4DR SDN AT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Toyota Prius Prime 4DR SDN AT 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Infiniti Q50 LUXE - Certified - Low Mileage for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Infiniti Q50 LUXE - Certified - Low Mileage 26,717 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Infiniti QX50 LUXE - Certified - Low Mileage for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Infiniti QX50 LUXE - Certified - Low Mileage 34,083 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-1515

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Micra