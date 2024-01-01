$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Micra
SV
2019 Nissan Micra
SV SOLD
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
Used
127,724KM
VIN 3N1CK3CP3KL235745
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,724 KM
Vehicle Description
Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear View Camera, Power Rear Windows, Bluetooth!
This efficient Nissan Micra feels right at home in the urban environment. This 2019 Nissan Micra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2019 NIssan Micra is one of the most popular subcompact hatches on the market. With incredible fuel efficiency and technology both under the hood and in the cabin, this economic Micra will surprise you. Perfect physical dimensions make this Micra the ideal vehicle for zipping through the dense and unpredictable urban environment. This hatchback has 127,724 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Micra's trim level is SV. This Micra SV is the perfect balance of economy and convenience with power heated side mirrors, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, power windows and locks, cruise control, and steering wheel mounted audio controls. This little compact also has a great infotainment center with a 7 inch display with rear view camera, Bluetooth streaming and calling, MP3/WMA playback, aux and USB inputs, and Siri Eyes-Free compatibility.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear View Camera
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Proximity Key
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
2019 Nissan Micra