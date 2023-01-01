$18,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Micra
SR - Aluminum Wheels - Proximity Key
12,221KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9998045
- Stock #: X3224
- VIN: 3N1CK3CP8KL208475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,221 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $19565 - Our Price is just $18995!
This efficient Nissan Micra feels right at home in the urban environment. This 2019 Nissan Micra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This 2019 NIssan Micra is one of the most popular subcompact hatches on the market. With incredible fuel efficiency and technology both under the hood and in the cabin, this economic Micra will surprise you. Perfect physical dimensions make this Micra the ideal vehicle for zipping through the dense and unpredictable urban environment. This low mileage hatchback has just 12,221 kms. It's green in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Micra's trim level is SR. This range-topping offers Micra SR fog lights, unique exterior chrome accents, piano black and metal-look interior trim, power heated outside mirrors, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, power windows and locks, cruise control, and a leather steering wheel with audio controls. Connectivity is handled by a vibrant 7-inch display with rear view camera, Bluetooth streaming and calling, MP3/WMA playback, aux and USB inputs, and Siri Eyes-Free compatibility. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear View Camera, Power Rear Windows, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Payments from $305.52 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear View Camera
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Convenience
Proximity Key
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1