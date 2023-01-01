2019 Nissan Micra

$18,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 , 2 2 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9998045

9998045 Stock #: X3224

X3224 VIN: 3N1CK3CP8KL208475

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 12,221 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Steering Wheel Controls Rear View Camera POWER REAR WINDOWS Exterior Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Convenience Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.