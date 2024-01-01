Menu
date 2024-01-01

Low Mileage, Cooled Seats, Bose Premium Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Sunroof!

This 2019 Nissan Murano boasts impressive power delivery, excellent on-road handling attributes, and the all-around capability of a modern crossover SUV. This 2019 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Ever since its debut in the early 2000s, the Nissan Murano has staked out a claim between premium and nonpremium SUVs with its refined ride, standout styling, well-appointed interior, and feature-laden spec sheet. This 2019 example is still playing that value game, with a plethora of standard technology features and a spacious, welcoming interior. This Muranos serene ride and impressive dynamics make it an ideal road-trip companion.This low mileage SUV has just 42,146 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Muranos trim level is Platinum AWD. This top-of-the-range Murano Platinum is fully loaded with ventilated and heated power-adjustable semi-aniline leather seats, piano black, metal-look and wood interior inserts, a comprehensive 360-degree camera system, front and rear parking sensors, and automatic LED lights with integrated daytime running lights, automatic high beams, and fog lights. Additional equipment include an express open/close power sunroof with tilt and slide functionality, inbuilt satellite navigation, blind-spot detection, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, and a heated steering wheel. Other features include proximity keyless entry with push button start, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, dual-zone climate control with an air filtration system, an immersive 8-inch touchscreen with a sonorous Bose premium audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio, a back up camera, front collision warning, front pedestrian braking, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Bose Premium Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.

Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2019 Nissan Murano

42,146 KM

Platinum AWD - Cooled Seats

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

VIN 5N1AZ2MS0KN163721

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X3512
  • Mileage 42,146 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Cooled Seats, Bose Premium Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Sunroof!

This 2019 Nissan Murano boasts impressive power delivery, excellent on-road handling attributes, and the all-around capability of a modern crossover SUV. This 2019 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Ever since its debut in the early 2000s, the Nissan Murano has staked out a claim between premium and nonpremium SUVs with its refined ride, standout styling, well-appointed interior, and feature-laden spec sheet. This 2019 example is still playing that value game, with a plethora of standard technology features and a spacious, welcoming interior. This Murano's serene ride and impressive dynamics make it an ideal road-trip companion.This low mileage SUV has just 42,146 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Murano's trim level is Platinum AWD. This top-of-the-range Murano Platinum is fully loaded with ventilated and heated power-adjustable semi-aniline leather seats, piano black, metal-look and wood interior inserts, a comprehensive 360-degree camera system, front and rear parking sensors, and automatic LED lights with integrated daytime running lights, automatic high beams, and fog lights. Additional equipment include an express open/close power sunroof with tilt and slide functionality, inbuilt satellite navigation, blind-spot detection, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, and a heated steering wheel. Other features include proximity keyless entry with push button start, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, dual-zone climate control with an air filtration system, an immersive 8-inch touchscreen with a sonorous Bose premium audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio, a back up camera, front collision warning, front pedestrian braking, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Bose Premium Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cooled Seats

Convenience

Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Bose premium audio
Android Auto

Safety

Forward Collision Mitigation
Front Pedestrian Braking

Additional Features

LED Lights

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515

