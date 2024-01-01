$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Nissan Murano
Platinum AWD - Cooled Seats
2019 Nissan Murano
Platinum AWD - Cooled Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
42,146KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AZ2MS0KN163721
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # X3512
- Mileage 42,146 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Cooled Seats, Bose Premium Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Sunroof!
This 2019 Nissan Murano boasts impressive power delivery, excellent on-road handling attributes, and the all-around capability of a modern crossover SUV. This 2019 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Ever since its debut in the early 2000s, the Nissan Murano has staked out a claim between premium and nonpremium SUVs with its refined ride, standout styling, well-appointed interior, and feature-laden spec sheet. This 2019 example is still playing that value game, with a plethora of standard technology features and a spacious, welcoming interior. This Murano's serene ride and impressive dynamics make it an ideal road-trip companion.This low mileage SUV has just 42,146 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Murano's trim level is Platinum AWD. This top-of-the-range Murano Platinum is fully loaded with ventilated and heated power-adjustable semi-aniline leather seats, piano black, metal-look and wood interior inserts, a comprehensive 360-degree camera system, front and rear parking sensors, and automatic LED lights with integrated daytime running lights, automatic high beams, and fog lights. Additional equipment include an express open/close power sunroof with tilt and slide functionality, inbuilt satellite navigation, blind-spot detection, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, and a heated steering wheel. Other features include proximity keyless entry with push button start, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, dual-zone climate control with an air filtration system, an immersive 8-inch touchscreen with a sonorous Bose premium audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio, a back up camera, front collision warning, front pedestrian braking, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Bose Premium Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
This 2019 Nissan Murano boasts impressive power delivery, excellent on-road handling attributes, and the all-around capability of a modern crossover SUV. This 2019 Nissan Murano is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Ever since its debut in the early 2000s, the Nissan Murano has staked out a claim between premium and nonpremium SUVs with its refined ride, standout styling, well-appointed interior, and feature-laden spec sheet. This 2019 example is still playing that value game, with a plethora of standard technology features and a spacious, welcoming interior. This Murano's serene ride and impressive dynamics make it an ideal road-trip companion.This low mileage SUV has just 42,146 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Murano's trim level is Platinum AWD. This top-of-the-range Murano Platinum is fully loaded with ventilated and heated power-adjustable semi-aniline leather seats, piano black, metal-look and wood interior inserts, a comprehensive 360-degree camera system, front and rear parking sensors, and automatic LED lights with integrated daytime running lights, automatic high beams, and fog lights. Additional equipment include an express open/close power sunroof with tilt and slide functionality, inbuilt satellite navigation, blind-spot detection, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, and a heated steering wheel. Other features include proximity keyless entry with push button start, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection, lane-keeping assist, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, dual-zone climate control with an air filtration system, an immersive 8-inch touchscreen with a sonorous Bose premium audio system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM satellite radio, a back up camera, front collision warning, front pedestrian braking, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Bose Premium Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Adaptive Cruise Control, Sunroof, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Cooled Seats
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Safety
Forward Collision Mitigation
Front Pedestrian Braking
Additional Features
LED Lights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2021 Cadillac XT4 AWD Luxury LUXURY, AWD, LEATHER, POWER LIFTGATE 59,784 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
2023 Cadillac XT4 Sport SPORT, AWD, DUAL SUNROOF, COMFORT PACKAGE 35,966 KM $38,888 + tax & lic
2017 Cadillac XT5 Luxury LUXURY, AWD, SUNROOF, POWER LIFGATE 98,459 KM $21,000 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2019 Nissan Murano