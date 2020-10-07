Menu
2019 Nissan Murano

63,951 KM

Details Description

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Autosonline.ca

AWD SV W/ SUNROOF

Location

1396 Windmill Lane, Ottawa, ON K1B 4V5

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

63,951KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6201618
  • Stock #: M198X
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MS9KN109222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M198X
  • Mileage 63,951 KM

Vehicle Description

Black beauty!! Unbelievable value!! Loaded up with auto, air, power windows and locks, cruise, tilt, alloy wheels, power sunroof, heated seats, back up camera, navigation, bluetooth, balance of warranty, in excellent condition, and lots more!! Call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation! A great vehicle at a great price all pre-approved before you shop! Apply today and drive tomorrow regardless of your credit. The Car Club. “Club Prices on pre-owned vehicles.” The Car Club specializes in purchasing only the highest quality pre-owned vehicles and offering them at our lowest possible price. One low fixed price. Whether paying up front for a vehicle or choosing to finance, whether you have perfect credit, or not so perfect credit, you pay the same low price. Car Club Loans commits to getting you the best possible terms and conditions on your next loan. Interest rates will vary depending on market conditions and prime rate but could range between 4.49% and 29.99%. The Car Club has no administration fees, but there are some bank and dealer fees associated with financing that may apply for those clients choosing to finance. Fees associated with finance will be disclosed as part of the Actual Interest Rate. All loans are oac. Ex Daily Rental

