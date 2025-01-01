$22,500+ taxes & licensing
2019 Nissan NV200
SV NV, SL, BLUETOOTH, REAR CAMERA, CERTIFIED
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$22,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
55,208KM
VIN 3N6CM0KN5KK704133
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 55,208 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ADMIN FEES
Compare at $23175 - Myers Cadillac is just $22500!
JUST IN -BEING SOLD CERTIFIED ULTRA LO KM NISSAN NV SV- AUTO, A/C , BLUETOOTH, CRUISE, REAR CAMERA, REMOTE ENTRY, REAR DOOR ACCESS, SIDE DOOR ACCESS, , CLEAN CARFAX, NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection and a 30 day / 2,500kms Vehicle Exchange Privilege. Buy with confidence!
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Rear View Camera
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
driver armrest
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Full Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Vanity w/Driver Auxiliary Mirror
Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim
Passenger Seat
Cloth Seat Trim -inc: reinforced side vinyl bolster wear patches on outer bolsters
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Mechanical
Block Heater
Front-wheel drive
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Leaf Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs
Full Tank of Fuel -inc: installed block heater cord
Transmission: Xtronic Continuously Variable (CVT)
5.407 Axle Ratio
49-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
HD 150 Amp Alternator
Engine: 2.0L DOHC 16-Valve 4 Cylinder
GVWR: 2,165 kgs (4,773 lbs)
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Splash Guards
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Black front bumper
Light tinted glass
Silver grille
Sliding Rear Doors
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Hub Covers
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Tires: 185/60R15 AS
Wheels: 15" x 5.5" Steel
Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Additional Features
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 127mm (5.0") colour display, radio data system, MP3/WMA playback capability, auxiliary audio input jack, USB connection port for iPod and compatible devices, 2 speakers, Siri Eyes Free, streaming audio via Bluetooth w...
680.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chevrolet Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
$22,500
+ taxes & licensing>
2019 Nissan NV200