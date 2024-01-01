Menu
RARE 7-PASSENGER SV ROCK CREEK EDITION ALL-WHEEL DRIVE! Premium leather-trimmed heated seats, heated steering, roof rack, mud flaps, 8-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, premium 18-inch alloys, remote start, unique black exterior accents, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, three-zone climate control, 6,000 lb. capacity tow package, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

128,245 KM

$22,658

+ tax & licensing
SV ROCK CREEK| LEATHER | BLIND SPOT | NAV | 7-PASS

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
128,245KM
VIN 5N1DR2MM5KC648205

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,245 KM

RARE 7-PASSENGER SV ROCK CREEK EDITION ALL-WHEEL DRIVE! Premium leather-trimmed heated seats, heated steering, roof rack, mud flaps, 8-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, premium 18-inch alloys, remote start, unique black exterior accents, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, three-zone climate control, 6,000 lb. capacity tow package, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2019 Nissan Pathfinder