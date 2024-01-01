$22,658+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Pathfinder
SV ROCK CREEK| LEATHER | BLIND SPOT | NAV | 7-PASS
2019 Nissan Pathfinder
SV ROCK CREEK| LEATHER | BLIND SPOT | NAV | 7-PASS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$22,658
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,245 KM
Vehicle Description
RARE 7-PASSENGER SV ROCK CREEK EDITION ALL-WHEEL DRIVE! Premium leather-trimmed heated seats, heated steering, roof rack, mud flaps, 8-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, premium 18-inch alloys, remote start, unique black exterior accents, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, three-zone climate control, 6,000 lb. capacity tow package, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500