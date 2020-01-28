Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats!



With bold styling, and even bolder design, the Nissan Pathfinder does more than just look the part of a capable SUV for both on and off the road. This 2019 Nissan Pathfinder is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.



This 2019 Nissan Pathfinder is equipped with all the latest in safety features, allowing you to take on any road with the confidence that your passengers are safe, while a heritage of over 30 years assures you this Pathfinder can tackle anything you take it on. Whether a long roadtrip or a backcountry getaway, the Nissan Pathfinder is built to conquer every journey with comfort and ease of mind.This SUV has 36,599 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 284HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.



Our Pathfinder's trim level is 4x4 Platinum. This top shelf Pathfinder Platinum keeps the whole family occupied with tri-zone entertainment with dual headrest mounted 8 inch monitors DVD playback and HDMI inputs and a center console mounted 8 inch NissanConnect multi-touch display with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, SiriusXM radio, Bluetooth control and streaming, aux and USB inputs, RCA video input, and a Bose premium sound system. Amazing technology like intelligent 4x4 with hill descent control, tow hitch receiver with 7 pin harness, 4 wheel independent suspension, aluminum wheels, LED auto on/off headlights, fog lights, heated power side mirrors with turn signals and tilt down feature, blind spot warning with rear cross traffic alert, and automatic emergency braking keeps you safe and helps you drive while an Advanced Drive-Assist instrument cluster display, rear sonar parking assistance, AroundView 360 degree camera, motion activated hands free liftgate, dual panoramic moonroof, remote start, remote keyless entry, tri-zone automatic climate control, auto dimming rear view mirror, intelligent cruise control with adaptive speed, power tilt/telescoping heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, heated leather seats, cooled power front seats, driver seat and steering wheel memory settings, 120V household style power outlet, and ample cup holders and storage cubbies keeps you comfy. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Remote Start.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/







At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.

We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Seating Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Memory Seats

COOLED SEATS Windows Sunroof Convenience remote start Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Rear DVD Entertainment

Android Auto

Apple CarPlay Additional Features Navigation

Blind spot warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.