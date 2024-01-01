Menu
2019 Nissan Qashqai

88,253 KM

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

88,253KM
Used
VIN JN1BJ1CP8KW216475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,253 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!

This versatile Nissan Qashqai is a crossover SUV that's big on style. This 2019 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2019 Qashqai is the ultimate urban crossover that helps you navigate life's daily adventures, or break your normal routine at a moment's notice. This 2019 Nissan Qashqai has incredibly sleek styling and bold design, setting you apart from the rest of the pack. There's plenty of space for all your friends and with a generous amount of head and legroom, it keeps your crew happy even on longer trips out of town. This SUV has 88,253 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Qashqai's trim level is SV. Upgrading to this Qashqai SV rewards you with an express open/close tinted sunroof with tilt and slide functionality, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, piano black interior trim inserts, proximity keyless entry with push button and remote start, automatic headlights, and a 7-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM. Additional features include blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert, forward and rear collision mitigation, front pedestrian braking, rear parking sensors, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Forward Collision Mitigation
Front Pedestrian Braking

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

2019 Nissan Qashqai