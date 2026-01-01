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<p><span> 2019 Nissan Qashqai Drive With Confidence [ GUARANTEED FINANCING ]</span></p><p><span></span><br></p><p><span>Looking for a suv thats reliable and ready for any road? </span></p><p><span></span><br></p><p><span>This vehicle is Ontario Safety Certified and includes a 7-Month Engine & Transmission Warranty for your peace of mind. </span></p><p><span></span><br></p><p><span>There are also longer and more comprehensive coverage options available, and wed love to go over them with you.</span></p><p><span></span><br></p><p><span> Key Features: </span><span> </span></p><p>- Available from $0 Down<span></span></p><p><span>- No accidents </span><span></span></p><p><span>- infotainment screen </span></p><p><span> - Blind Spot Monitoring </span></p><p><span> - Heated Seats </span></p><p><span>- Bluetooth</span></p><p><span>- Back up camera </span></p><p><span>- CarFax Available | Extended Warranty Optional </span></p><p><span></span><br></p><p><span>Why Buy From Backseat Autos Ottawa? </span></p><p><span> Safety Certified & Warranty Included </span></p><p><span> AppointmentOnly = Dedicated Attention </span></p><p><span> Trusted by Hundreds of Happy Ottawa Drivers </span></p><p><span></span><br></p><p><span> Limited Availability 1 Unit Only!</span></p><p><span> Call/Text 6138798448 to schedule your private viewing today. </span></p>

2019 Nissan Qashqai

119,772 KM

Details Description

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SL

Watch This Vehicle
14070471

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SL

Location

Backseat Autos

201-2200 Thurston Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 6E1

613879-8448

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Contact Seller

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
119,772KM
VIN JN1BJ1CP2KW214706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,772 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Nissan Qashqai Drive With Confidence [ GUARANTEED FINANCING ]


Looking for a suv thats reliable and ready for any road?


This vehicle is Ontario Safety Certified and includes a 7-Month Engine & Transmission Warranty for your peace of mind.


There are also longer and more comprehensive coverage options available, and wed love to go over them with you.


Key Features:

- Available from $0 Down

- No accidents

- infotainment screen

- Blind Spot Monitoring

- Heated Seats

- Bluetooth

- Back up camera

- CarFax Available | Extended Warranty Optional


Why Buy From Backseat Autos Ottawa?

Safety Certified & Warranty Included

AppointmentOnly = Dedicated Attention

Trusted by Hundreds of Happy Ottawa Drivers


Limited Availability 1 Unit Only!

Call/Text 6138798448 to schedule your private viewing today.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Backseat Autos

Backseat Autos

Backseat Autos

201-2200 Thurston Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 6E1
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613879-8448

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$12,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Backseat Autos

613879-8448

2019 Nissan Qashqai