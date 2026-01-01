$12,999+ taxes & licensing
2019 Nissan Qashqai
SL
2019 Nissan Qashqai
SL
Location
Backseat Autos
201-2200 Thurston Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 6E1
613879-8448
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 119,772 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Nissan Qashqai Drive With Confidence [ GUARANTEED FINANCING ]
Looking for a suv thats reliable and ready for any road?
This vehicle is Ontario Safety Certified and includes a 7-Month Engine & Transmission Warranty for your peace of mind.
There are also longer and more comprehensive coverage options available, and wed love to go over them with you.
Key Features:
- Available from $0 Down
- No accidents
- infotainment screen
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Heated Seats
- Bluetooth
- Back up camera
- CarFax Available | Extended Warranty Optional
Why Buy From Backseat Autos Ottawa?
Safety Certified & Warranty Included
AppointmentOnly = Dedicated Attention
Trusted by Hundreds of Happy Ottawa Drivers
Limited Availability 1 Unit Only!
Call/Text 6138798448 to schedule your private viewing today.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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613879-8448