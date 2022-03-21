Menu
2019 Nissan Qashqai

9,183 KM

Details Description Features

$30,998

+ tax & licensing
$30,998

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

2019 Nissan Qashqai

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SL - Navigation - Sunroof

2019 Nissan Qashqai

SL - Navigation - Sunroof

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

$30,998

+ taxes & licensing

9,183KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8820329
  • Stock #: X3083
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR6KW342450

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X3083
  • Mileage 9,183 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Navigation, Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!

Compare at $31928 - Our Price is just $30998!

This versatile Nissan Qashqai is a crossover SUV that's big on style. This 2019 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2019 Qashqai is the ultimate urban crossover that helps you navigate life's daily adventures, or break your normal routine at a moment's notice. This 2019 Nissan Qashqai has incredibly sleek styling and bold design, setting you apart from the rest of the pack. There's plenty of space for all your friends and with a generous amount of head and legroom, it keeps your crew happy even on longer trips out of town. This low mileage SUV has just 9,183 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Qashqai's trim level is SL. This top-of-the-range Qashqai SL throws in satellite navigation, adaptive cruise control with distance pacing, and a comprehensive 360-degree camera system with aerial view, in addition to an express open/close tinted sunroof with tilt and slide functionality, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, piano black interior trim inserts, proximity keyless entry with push button and remote start, automatic headlights, and a 7-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM. Additional features include blind-spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert, forward and rear collision mitigation, front pedestrian braking, rear parking sensors, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Payments from $482.99 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Heated Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Proximity Key
Forward Collision Mitigation
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Navigation
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
SiriusXM

