2019 Nissan Rogue

46,708 KM

$23,499

The Car Club

613-829-0606

AWD SV W/ SUNROOF

The Car Club

1396 Windmill Lane, Ottawa, ON K1B 4V5

613-829-0606

46,708KM
Used
  VIN: 5N1AT2MV0KC819245

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # Inc
  • Mileage 46,708 KM

Why buy new? Auto, air, Awd, sunroof, factory auto start, heated seats, keyless entry, alloys, fogs, back up cam, eco mode, balance of factory warranty, in excellent condition, and more!! Call for more info! Get Pre-approved today at no cost and with no obligation! A great vehicle at a great price all pre-approved before you shop! Apply today and drive tomorrow regardless of your credit. The Car Club. "Club Prices on pre-owned vehicles." The Car Club specializes in purchasing only the highest quality pre-owned vehicles and offering them at our lowest possible price. One low fixed price. Whether paying up front for a vehicle or choosing to finance, whether you have perfect credit, or not so perfect credit, you pay the same low price. Car Club Loans commits to getting you the best possible terms and conditions on your next loan. Interest rates will vary depending on market conditions and prime rate but could range between 4.49% and 29.99%. The Car Club has no administration fees, but there are some bank and dealer fees associated with financing that may apply for those clients choosing to finance. Fees associated with finance will be disclosed as part of the Actual Interest Rate. All loans are oac. Ex Daily Rental

The Car Club

The Car Club

1396 Windmill Lane, Ottawa, ON K1B 4V5

613-829-0606

