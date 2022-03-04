Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Nissan Rogue

73,377 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

Contact Seller
2019 Nissan Rogue

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV | Pano Roof, Heated Seats, AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Nissan Rogue

SV | Pano Roof, Heated Seats, AWD

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

  1. 8526905
  2. 8526905
  3. 8526905
  4. 8526905
  5. 8526905
  6. 8526905
  7. 8526905
  8. 8526905
  9. 8526905
  10. 8526905
  11. 8526905
  12. 8526905
  13. 8526905
  14. 8526905
  15. 8526905
  16. 8526905
  17. 8526905
  18. 8526905
  19. 8526905
  20. 8526905
  21. 8526905
  22. 8526905
  23. 8526905
Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

73,377KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8526905
  • Stock #: P1164
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MVXKC741279

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,377 KM

Vehicle Description

Come in and experience the difference at Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram!All of our vehicles come with a Verified Carfax History Report. We take pride in providing you with a great automotive buying experience and service relationship.No credit? New credit? Bad credit or Good credit? We finance all our vehicles OAC. Contact our finance department today and get pre-approved.Nobody deals like Barrhaven Jeep Dodge Ram, come and see us today and we will show you why!!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Seat upholstery: cloth
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Fuel economy highway: 7.5L/100 km
Transmission: continuously variable automatic
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Horsepower: 170hp @ 6,000rpm
Number of doors: 4
Roof rack: rails only
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Towing capacity: 454kg (1,001lbs)
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Engine horsepower: 170hp @ 6,000RPM
Approach angle: 17 deg
Departure angle: 25 deg
Fuel tank capacity: 55.0L
Ramp breakover angle: 19 deg
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Compression ratio: 9.60 to 1
Front tires: 225/65HR17.0
Rear tires: 225/65HR17.0
Fuel economy city: 9.6L/100 km
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Passenger volume: 2,843L (100.4 cu.ft.)
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 17
Primary LCD size: 7.0
CD-MP3 decoder
Exterior parking camera rear: RearView Monitor yes
Remote engine start: keyfob
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning
Lane departure: Intelligent Lane Intervention (I-LI) active
Rear legroom: 963mm (37.9)
Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 100.0mm (3.50 x 3.94)
Front hiproom: 1,372mm (54.0)
Rear headroom: 978mm (38.5)
Rear hiproom: 1,323mm (52.1)
Drive type: all-wheel
Forward collision: Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) mitigation
Blind spot: Blind Spot Warning (BSW) warning
Ground clearance (min): 188mm (7.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,438mm (56.6)
Exterior length: 4,630mm (182.3)
Torque: 175 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Rear shoulder room: 1,420mm (55.9)
Interior cargo volume: 1,112 L (39 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,982 L (70 cu.ft.)
Wheelbase: 2,706mm (106.5)
Front legroom: 1,092mm (43.0)
Front headroom: 1,057mm (41.6)
Engine torque: 175 lb.-ft. @ 4,400RPM
Exterior body width: 1,840mm (72.4)
Exterior height: 1,696mm (66.8)
Fuel economy combined: 8.7L/100 km
Smart device integration: NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Curb weight: 1,631kg (3,596lbs)
GVWR: 2,065kg (4,553lbs)
Adaptive Cruise Control: Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: liftgate
Engine litres: 2.5L
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Pedestrian detection: prevention

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrhaven Chrysler

2019 Nissan Rogue SV...
 73,377 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 53,385 KM
$39,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Taurus Lim...
 183,623 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

Call Dealer

613-656-XXXX

(click to show)

613-656-6526

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory